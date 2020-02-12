The Edge 105 FM off to ‘phenomenal start’

Jamaica’s newest radio station, The Edge 105, got off to an excellent start yesterday morning, living up to its promise to provide listeners with programming that will help them live more useful lives, plus wholesome, first-rate music from across the world influenced by Jamaican culture.

“If I’m to go by the responses, both online and by phone, we had a phenomenal start. I’m very happy with it,” S&B Communications General Manager Ronnie Sutherland told the Jamaica Observer yesterday evening during a review meeting in his office with Producer Roxene Nickle, Music Director and Librarian Lloyd Laing, and Digitial Media Specialist Tamika Coley.

“What we found most interesting, even though we got a lot of responses locally, is the number of people who were linking from abroad,” Sutherland said.

However, he said even more encouraging is the fact that three advertising agencies called for ad packages.

“Normally, advertisers wait to get some indication of where the station is going, and you have to validate your listenership, and so on. That we got these requests on the first day means that they are based on the excitement they are picking up around the station.

So when we thought that we would not have been selling a lot until after 90 days, it seems as if we are going to start selling immediately because we’re setting out advertising packages as of tomorrow (today), which is great. So, by and large, I think we had a great start. It exceeded our expectations,” Sutherland said.

The Edge is owned by S&B Communications, a Jamaica Observer affiliate, and is now a sister station to FYAH 105 FM.