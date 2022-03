The Duke And Duchess Tour Spanish Town Hospital

Their Royal Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (left and second right, respectively), are taken on a tour of the neonatal unit within the maternity ward at the Spanish Town Hospital in St. Catherine on Wednesday (March 23). They are accompanied by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (second left); and Senior Medical Officer at the hospital, Dr. Jacqueline Wright James.

SOURCE: JIS news

