The Details of Bad Friday, Coral Gardens Massacre

Though many are aware of the Bad Friday incident, not many know the true details about what happened. There are two sides to every story, in this case, there will be over 300 sides since so many people were involved. Truths were twisted, lies were stirred, and of course, no one wanted to be the bad guy in the story. Over 100 people being attacked, killed, and stripped of their dignity by officials who should be enforcing human rights does create a compelling story for the victims; not so much for the attackers.

Police claim that on April 11, 1962, a group of Rastafarians armed with spears, hatchets and machetes set fire to a gas station as part of an attempted robbery. Policemen arrived on scene, and in the fight, three Rastas, two policemen, and three civilians died.

Another account of the story detailed that the violent interaction ensued as a result of previous conflicts between Rudolph Franklyn and other Rastas in the area, and the police and property owners.

After the skirmish at the gas station, police went on a manhunt for other Rastas who were present and killed them. Remember, back then, Rastas were the receiving end of mass discrimination because they were discriminators were backed by the government. So, when popular Jamaican newspapers pushed articles demonizing them, not only did they escape scrutiny from regular Jamaican citizens, their published work was also supported, even though the journalists demanded armed intervention, which risked everyone’s lives.

The following day, On Good Friday, April 12, Prime Minister Alexander Bustamante ordered people to “Bring in all Rastas, dead or alive”.

This induced police and military forces to enter Rasta encampments and working class neighbourhoods in search of Rastas who would be assaulted. Those Rastas who were detained forcibly had their dreadlocks cut off, having their dignity, pride and religious symbol stripped away.

Many others did not only face the emotional, spiritual and mental torture of having their locs cut. They were tortured more violently, killed, or both.

To this day, almost 60 years later, the exact tally is unknown.

The government of Jamaica issued a formal apology in 2017 and established a trust fund of JMD $10 million for survivors as reparations. The government also promised to recognize Pinnacle in St. Catherine as a site with historical relevance to the Rastafarian community, as a protected site under the Jamaica National Heritage Trust.

