The Convicted Killers of Clarendon Priest – Met Him on Grindr Gay Site

The two men who were convicted for the murder of the Anglican Priest after they pleaded guilty, reported that they met him on the homosexual website Grindr and the priest, Father Larius Lewis was killed because jealousy reared its ugly head.

Both 22-year-old Man Lloyd Thompson and Tafari Wilson who is 19-years-old were sentenced in Clarendon yesterday. Thompson will serve 21 years before he becomes eligible for parole and Wilson will be eligible for parole after he has served 19 years behind bars.

On April 12, both men pleaded guilty, but the sentencing was postponed until yesterday.

A social enquiry report and an antecedent report were requested by the court. The social enquiry report revealed that both men were molested at an early age and they both were feeling rejected and abandoned.

One of the men got upset because the Priest paid more attention to one more than the other on the day he was murdered. This was said by one of the men during the time he gave his statement.

The Priest’s lifeless body was found in Chapelton, on September 25, 2020 after Church members noticed that they hadn’t seen him for a few days and they were concerned. They were the ones who eventually found him in St. Paul’s Church.

He died after he got a blow to the head.