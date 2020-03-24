The bizarre ways celebrities are coping with coronavirus

Naked in a milky bathtub of floating rose petals, Madonna has declared coronavirus “the great equalizer” in a bizarre video that was blasted as “privileged” by many of her die-hard fans.

The 61-year-old “Material Girl” preaches to her fans from her tub, surrounded by candles and wearing nothing but jewelry, to a background of ominous instrumental music, how the pandemic doesn’t care how rich and famous you are.

The alarmingly smooth-faced star says in the clip, posted to her Instagram, “That’s the thing about COVID-19. It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are.

“How smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell.

“It’s the great equalizer and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it.

“What’s terrible about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways, and what’s wonderful about it, is that it’s made us all equal in many ways.”

She added with a snort, while seemingly attempting to look sultry at the same time, “Like I used to say at the end of ‘Human Nature’ every night, if the ship goes down, we’re all going down together.”

Madonna, who also posted a picture of herself with petals over her nipples, captioned the post: “No discrimination – Covid-19! #quarantine #covid_19 #staysafe.”

Woody Allen details relationship with Soon-Yi in new memoir: ‘Couldn’t keep our hands off each other’

Enlarge Image Woody Allen and Soon-Yi PrevinGetty Images

A bitter Woody Allen blasts his ex-girlfriend Mia Farrow for her “Ahab-like quest” to destroy him with sex abuse allegations and describes his romance with his current wife, Soon-Yi Previn, in graphic terms in his new memoir.

“At the very early stages of our new relationship, when lust reigns supreme … we couldn’t keep our hands off each other,” Allen writes of Previn in “Apropos of Nothing,” which came out Monday to little fanfare.

The book had originally been set to be put out by Hachette, but it was dropped after mass protests by employees, who were angry that the company would publish Allen, who has been accused of sexually abusing Farrow’s daughter Dylan.

In the book, which was put out by Arcade Publishing, the Oscar-winning director says he became embroiled in a romance with Previn in 1991, while he was still with her mother, Mia Farrow, with whom he has four kids.

Allen said he and Mia Farrow were basically apart by the time he began dating her adopted daughter, who is 35 years younger than he.

DJ D-Nice hosts star-studded social distancing dance parties

DJ D-Nice has been throwing the world’s most star-studded “social distancing dance parties” during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday starting at 5 p.m., the DJ spun tunes on Instagram Live for what wound up being 100,000 visitors, including Rihanna, Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Mark Zuckerberg, Diddy, Jimmy Fallon and more. Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders even popped in virtually, and John Legend and Common made guest appearances.

The set, “Homeschool at Club Quarantine,” wound up lasting for a marathon nine-plus hours into Sunday morning. (The DJ did take a quick dinner break).

Also at the Saturday digital dance marathon were stars including Naomi Campbell, Lenny Kravitz, Alex Rodriguez, and Ellen DeGeneres (who posted online of the digital do, “Everyone is there. It’s the biggest party in the world”).

Source: Page Six