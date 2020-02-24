The Accused Of Stabbing 8-Year-Old Boy To Death, Taken To Lockup

Jamaica News: A man was taken into lock up who is currently facing murder and wounding with intent charges after appearing in the St. Catherine Parish Court on Wednesday, February 19, after being accused of stabbing an eight-year-old boy to death and unlawfully wounding of the child’s mother last year,.
He is identified as Dwayne Thomas, a laborer of Old Harbour Glades, St Catherine.
As the case is brought before the court, the proceeding was delayed due to several outstanding documents, including a post-mortem report.
Thomas is to return to court on March 5, when the case is to be next mentioned.
The 8 year old boy, whose name was Aaron Masters of Old Harbour Glades, was fatally stabbed from the attack and his mother, a then 24-year-old bartender of the same address, was also stabbed and injured.
According to police reports, that on November 23, 2019, at about 6:30 am, the police were alerted to the scene after reports were made about a violent dispute between persons at the premises.
Following the altercation, both the mother and child were injured when an argument reportedly developed into a violent confrontation.
Both Aaron and his mother were transported to a hospital, where young Masters was succumbed to his injuries and his mother was admitted in serious but stabled condition.
During the investigation into the incident, Thomas was arrested, and was later charged.
News Reporter: Marc Lodge