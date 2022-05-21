The 12 Basmati Babes That Slain Thug Used To Drug Men In Clubs

Samuel Mugo Muvota was fatally shot on Monday afternoon on Mirema Drive off Thika Road by a man detectives believe was a person well known to him.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), a manhunt has since been launched.

In the final part of an expose on how the slain thug built his business empire consisting of real estate properties from proceeds of crime, detectives on Friday unmasked some of the faces behind the dangerous ‘Pishori’ administrators.

The babes who specialise in stupefying revelers at popular drinking establishments primarily target middle-aged to older men who they suspect have large bank accounts.

“Going by the brands of the drinks one has ordered to how one is dressed, they can easily pick out a Mubaba with a good bank balance, from a crowd of revelers. Most of them have been arrested before but Muvota always came to their aid by approaching the complainants and refunding them back their money,” said DCI.

The DCI further noted that the majority of these cases go unreported because the drugged men are mostly married and respectable members of society who do not want to expose the skeletons in their closets.

With Muvota gone after the bitter fallout with his second in command who is currently at large, the Pishori empire has been left without a leader.

Most of the women have left the city in droves to their rural areas, from where they are monitoring how things unfold.

“They better get used to life in the village because it will not be business as usual in the city,” said DCI.

Bar owners are equally advised to be on the lookout for suspicious women, out to spike drinks in entertainment spots and report to authorities immediately.

The detectives used their social media accounts to post images of over 12 of Muvota’s ‘Pishori’ business associates.

Below are some of the faces of the ladies who have been aiding Mugo’s business.

Concrete Stain – Affi Mek It Out (Audio Visual)