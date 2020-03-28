The 10 best new rap songs right now

As if it weren’t enough that he’s already given us one of the best rap albums of 2020 with Big Conspiracy, London’s J Hus dropped off what seems to be the first installment of a new video series earlier this week. In conjunction with his new apparel brand The Ugliest, Hus hopped on 2007 dancehall riddim “Dark Again,” and went in — grime style — about the ways in which the competition is not fucking with him: “Dem man are not the same as us / Always wanna be blame on us / There’s no such thing as tamin’ us / Now everybody start claimin’ us.” I pray that this is a weekly series — Lawrence Burney