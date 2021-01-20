That’s rich! Shaggy features in Super Bowl LV Commercial

Shaggy is to be featured in an upcoming Super Bowl LV commercial for American snack brand, Cheetos.

The award-winning Jamaican entertainer shared the commercial teaser on his official Instagram page on Tuesday.

His chart-topping single It Wasn’t Me is included in the advertisement.

Actors Mila Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher are also a part of the ad’s teaser.

The full commercial will air on Sunday, February 7, on CBS, during Super Bowl 55.

Super Bowl 55 will be played in Tampa, Florida, and is one of the biggest television events.

