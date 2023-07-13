A Texas woman, 37-year-old Paola Nunez Linares, was shot in the head and killed in her car when her husband accidentally flipped off an erratic driver. The woman and her husband were driving in Hurst, Dallas-Fort Worth, when Linares was shot. First responders found her with a headshot wound and rushed her to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The victim’s husband Zane Jones, stated that he was driving their minivan when he flipped off a car that was driving aggressively and attempting to force his vehicle off the road.
“I looked over at him when I did it, and I thought he was flipping me off too. But it turns out he was holding the gun,” Jones told Fox 4 News.
“He slowed down until we were about like that, and he shot through my back left window and hit my wife in the back of the head.”
According to Jones, the other driver, who was in a small, black, and seemingly older-looking car, shot at least three rounds into their minivan.
Jones was able to pull over to the side of the road and make a 911 call in a timely manner, but by the time the paramedics came, it was too late.
Last year, Nunez Linares, a native of Guatemala, relocated to the United States to marry Jones.
Authorities are currently engaged in ongoing efforts to locate and apprehend the individual responsible for the shooting.
1 thought on “Texas Woman Shot Dead, After Husband Flips off Erratic Driver”
