Texas shooting suspect Shane James tried to escape from jail after arrest, official says

Texas shooting suspect Shane James tried to escape from jail after arrest, official says

Leave a Comment / By / December 8, 2023

The man suspected of killing six people in a shooting rampage in two Texas cities this week tried to escape from jail following his arrest, according to a sheriff’s official. Shane James, 34, has been charged with capital murder in the wake of Tuesday’s killings in Austin and San Antonio.

The suspect on Wednesday pushed past a corrections officer who was opening a door to his housing unit at the Travis County Jail in Austin, according to Kristen Dark, a spokesperson for the county sheriff’s office.

James then ran into a hallway, Dark said in a statement to CBS News.

The suspect resisted when corrections officers detained him, Dark said. He was ultimately restrained.

Dark said the jail is a secure facility and the suspect wouldn’t have been able to escape the floor he was on or the building in general.

 

 

SOURCE: CBS news

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d