Tereeka Thompson Missing, from Kingston

The Constant Spring Police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 27-year-old Tereeka Thompson of Cassava Piece, Kingston 8, who has been missing since Saturday, June 25.

She is of dark complexion,slim build and about 167 centimetres ( 5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Police are that Thompson was last seen at home at about 6:00pm wearing a black skirt and white shirt with floral prints to the front. She has not been heard from since.

Thompson is said to frequent South Side and Tel-a-viv communities in Kingston CSO.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tereeka Thompson is being asked to contact the Constant Spring Police at 876-924-1421, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.