Tense calm in Stewart Town

Things are quiet in the Stewart Town community, western St Mary, after
another attempt this morning, Monday, June 29, by residents to block the main
road in protests over a shooting death, by members of the security forces, nearly
two weeks ago in the community.
Some 18 police and soldiers in six units were rushed to the area, close to
Boscobel this morning, after news got out that sections of the roadway that
passes the densely settled community, which is fronted by several businesses,
were being blocked.
repeated blockage over the last two weeks have led to great delays and
inconvenience for motorists traveling between Ocho Rios, St Ann and Port
Maria, St Mary.
The police officers and soldiers kept a watchful eye all morning into the afternoon
as residents sat by the roadside, hung out at shops and stalls and in house
observing the members of the security forces.
Boulders, tree trunks, appliances old sofas and other materials used to block the
road have been pulled aside. A tractor is on hand to remove heavy items used to
block the road, following days of protest after the shooting.
Residents said Savion Hinds was executed by security force members after he
was taken to the community from the Oracabessa police station to his home
with regard to investigations, the police said they were conducting.
INDECOM and the police internal affairs branch are probing the killing.