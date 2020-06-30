Tense calm in Stewart Town

Things are quiet in the Stewart Town community, western St Mary, after

another attempt this morning, Monday, June 29, by residents to block the main

road in protests over a shooting death, by members of the security forces, nearly

two weeks ago in the community.

Some 18 police and soldiers in six units were rushed to the area, close to

Boscobel this morning, after news got out that sections of the roadway that

passes the densely settled community, which is fronted by several businesses,

were being blocked.

repeated blockage over the last two weeks have led to great delays and

inconvenience for motorists traveling between Ocho Rios, St Ann and Port

Maria, St Mary.

The police officers and soldiers kept a watchful eye all morning into the afternoon

as residents sat by the roadside, hung out at shops and stalls and in house

observing the members of the security forces.

Boulders, tree trunks, appliances old sofas and other materials used to block the

road have been pulled aside. A tractor is on hand to remove heavy items used to

block the road, following days of protest after the shooting.

Residents said Savion Hinds was executed by security force members after he

was taken to the community from the Oracabessa police station to his home

with regard to investigations, the police said they were conducting.

INDECOM and the police internal affairs branch are probing the killing.