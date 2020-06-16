Ten Takeaways From Jahmiel’s New Album ‘Revamp’

Floating on spirituality and romance, Jahmiel’s 5-track mix of Revamp is an expression of faith and love packaged in realism and comfort.

“With this EP I share some new sides of Jahmiel and some experiences which allowed me to Re-Focus and REVAMP,” he said in a pre-release statement in May.

These experiences are shared over a backdrop made of pop hybrid sounds in the Jamaican singjay’s latest work. REVAMP mines the gentle and detailed sounds of soft dancehall, culture, and love, while his smooth-tongued yet uncomplicated lyrics appreciates Jah and interrogates the failed efforts of enemies.

Here are ten takeaways from the new album, which you can stream below.

Delivered under his professional umbrella, the person and personality of Jahmiel today is perhaps more on show than simply Jahmiel singing cultural notes of the past or Jahmiel the dancehall deejay of yesterday.

His EP is a vehicle delivering the new hybrid Jahmiel to the people who get an opportunity to experience the realism of his regard for Jah, love, and music.

In confidence, Jahmiel declares this about Jah, “If mi nuh sure bout nuh body else, mi sure fi si yuh, Jah, so much we have been through.”

Preserve My Life and Life Lessons depict a picture of Jah’s ever-presence in his life. Reminiscing in melody, he sings, ‘mi guh death door and come back, cau Jah nuh ready fi mi yet…if mi nuh sure bout nuh body else mi sure bout you… mi know Jah love mi”; with his abundant appreciation lyrically dominating each track.

The lock haired crooner offers up a prayer to Jah, acknowledging the almighty’s presence in his life while explaining the purpose of his financial sacrifice. What may be a surprise to listeners is that this versatile dancehall singjay is deeply spiritual, believing in the power of faith and sowing sacrificial seeds to the Most High.

Jahmeil prays in Life Lessons: “Oh Jah mi si yuh inna di depths of mi life, believe inna yuh , suh wi haffi mek sacricife, keep di money, wi prefer be wise, mi need you strength suh please nuh lef from mi side”

Influenced by his existing storytelling collection, the message is not a surprise.

Repeatedly Jahmiel credits Jah and mentions the struggle of life and evil as he highlights his continuous overcome. “Dem waa fi drain mi energy dem waa mi fed up, nuf time dem get mi dark, but stil mi hole mi head up…,” he sings in Preserve My Life.

The track arrangement commands a sense of humility in achievement (associated with the soulful/conscious this Rastafarian) and the joy to share life with a meaningful significant other.

Enveloped by two love songs the Jah hailing songs are a balanced show of the inner person. I See An Angel and Lights Off, which received the video treatment on June 5, show his regard for oneness in intimacy and the epitome of his relationship with his protector.

Early in the collection, he speaks of life as his greatest teacher and the wisdom derived. Across the experience influenced content of Preserve My Life, Lessons, and Shining, he acknowledges the existence of his enemies and their efforts to cut him down while on his journey to victory.

Explaining his application of wisdom, he sings, “Jus deh yah a try fi get mi bread up, when mi si di trap, mi know a setup, a nuh everyting yu si fi tek up…”. The opposite is true, as, in foolish pursuit many have walked into traps and lost their lives.

He has a natural streak of excellence in lyrical artistry.

With the help of Patriotz Records, Quantanium Music, and Superific, Jahmiel achieves a lyrical synthesis of fusing together elements of originality, spirituality, and technical proficiency.

In familiar cadence and uncommon talent in unforced lyrical artistry, fans are not surprised by the creation of the gentle music complimenting the melody of catchy lyrics, smooth flow, and prominent emotion.

A melodic bar of tenor slurs his tones and octaves his sounds at different frequencies, as he belloes-out his soul in Shining and reveals his love in Lights Off.

An emotional rendition of his experiential life is reflected in all five tracks.

From his acknowledgment of Jah in the depths of his life, to his expression of the bond he shares with his girl, revealing his love and loyalty to her. This level of realism is only inspired by heartfelt emotions and self-awareness. No wonder, reviews have noted the magnetic pull for multiple replays and continuous selects.

Listeners of Jahmiel’s music are yet to identify a song of his that does not command a sing-a-long. Our natural rhythmic nature will not deny us the fun experience to sing along to almost every one of his songs. Often it is at the 2nd replay our vocal and ears align, and then it’s just music for us from there, in the car in the shower, in the mind, his songs take over.

Shining in revamped mode, he increases the tempo and positive message, “mi deh yah fi a combat against evil intellects, jah is always there, nuh worry or fret… dem try drain mi energy… Jah heal my soul, Jah preserve my life…” The Shepherd deejay credits his survival, preservation to Jah – the source of his overcoming strength and the cause of his achievements. – “Jah watch ova mi…”

As dancehall witnessed recently, like it was second nature, Jahmiel easily dominated a lyrical war with Chronic Law over several rounds, each time returning with greater force and more fire. Yet it is clear that the Clip Glock singer’s comfort resides in the positive zone, of spirituality and love. It could easily be assumed that all the tracks on Revamp were delivered in one take, based on the ease, flow, and realism at which the entire project is delivered.

After a few listens, and some sing-a-longs, as we take our seats and return to the beats, we ask ourselves, were the five rounds of war with the 6IX’s Chronic Law an unplanned inspiration or well-played strategically executed marketing plan? Was it an opportunity taken or planned marketing? The 5 round feud which took place back in April, was the perfect backdrop before which to launch the Revamp EP. The lyrical war saw Jahmiel in form every single time delivering a well-thought-out kill (lyrically) to his opponent.

Revamp will command replays regardless of the familiarity of the message, and no doubt, Jahmiel will remain inspired by his wisdom teaching experiences and Jah’s keeping. Stream the EP below.

Source: Dancehallmag