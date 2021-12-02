Ten Oil Workers Killed in Syria Bus Attack

An attack on a bus carrying workers in an oil field in Syria’s government-held territory killed ten people and injured one, according to Syria’s state news agency.

The workers were employees of the government-controlled Kharata oil field in Deir el-Zour province.

The nature of the attack and who was behind it were not disclosed.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an explosive device detonated on the bus, killing ten oil-field workers. It was unclear whether the device was thrown at the bus or left on the side of the road.

Despite losing territorial control of Syria in 2019, Islamic State terrorists have been active in the desert areas of east and central Syria. They have carried out strikes in the oil-rich Deir el-Zour region, where the militants formerly held territory.

In March 2019, the militants were defeated in a military battle carried out by Kurdish forces in coordination with a US-led coalition against ISIS.

Thousands of militants are reported to be hidden in the Syrian and Iraqi deserts since then, carrying out a low-level insurgency that includes attacks against government and Kurdish forces, military stations, and oil infrastructure.