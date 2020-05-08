Ten new COVID-19 cases

There are now 488 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported this evening that ten new cases were confirmed today.

The Ministry said eight were female and two males. It did not say if any of them were from St Mary, a part of which was quarantined as of Thursday morning. The latest confirmed cases ranged in age from four to 39 years old. 

