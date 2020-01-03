Telephone love – Women line up for phone sex job

Jamaica News: When an advertisement for ‘dirty talkers’ was posted on social media, it instantly sparked Dian’s interest.
She decided that she would get in contact with the person immediately as she is unemployed and believed it was an easy way to make money.
Dian, 25, said she lives with her spouse, but is willing to take the risk because she wants to be an independent woman.
“Right now a him alone a work and anything mi want mi affi ask him for it. Mi want have me owna money so if a even fi hide and gwan work, mi willing fi do that. But mi think mi a go tell him weh mi plan fi do because when him see mi wid money, him a go wah know weh mi get it from,” she said.
The advertisement pointed out that the employer requires only females for this particular chat service.
Branded as a ‘phone entertainer’, the service offered flexible work hours and personal freedom. The employer only accepts job requests via WhatsApp.
Jobseekers need to speak English fluently without a heavy accent, have a reliable Wi-Fi connection, and realistic financial expectations.
Dian told THE WEEKEND STAR that she was intrigued.
“Dem mek sure tell wi seh the conversations may get ‘adult’ in nature and mi all right with that. Right now a 2020 and nuh job nah run so mi willing fi try what I need to, to make things work,” she said.
EMPLOYER REFUSED TO ANSWER
Janice, who is in her 20s, said that she would sign up immediately.
“If a just likkle sex talk di man dem want, mi wi dweet. Mi work but nothing nuh wrong fi get a likkle extra money. As a matter of fact, mi a go sign up now,” she laughed.
THE WEEKEND STAR tried to ascertain how much the women would be paid and how payment would be done. However, the employer refused to answer.
Psychologist Dr Leahcim Semaj asserted that phone sex is still a big industry, as physical actions bring downsides that virtual sex eliminates.
“The strongest sex organ is your brain. It does not distinguish between what is real and virtual. (With real sex) … there is the issue of STD and AIDS. Even when you go to pay for sex, there are a lot of unintended options, possibilities and consequences. So there still is a market for virtual sex,” he said.
Semaj noted that women also love to engage in this type of activity.
“Women get strongly aroused by a man talking dirty and the mind can create very powerful images. There are also people who love the Jamaican accent. There is a big market and easier market because let’s face it, you can have one conversation and as soon as you hang up, you have another conversation. But if you were involved in something physical, you would need some more recovery time,” he said. “The physical act of sex is just one dimension. The way you dress, how you talk and walk are all dimensions of arousal patterns.”