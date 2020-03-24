Tekashi69 Has ‘Shortness of Breath,’ Wants Early Release From Prison Due to Coronavirus

Tekashi69 Has ‘Shortness of Breath,’ Wants Early Release From Prison Due to Coronavirus
Brooklyn rapper Tekashi69 has asked to be released early from lockup due to the spread of the coronavirus inside New York’s prison system—arguing he is a high-risk inmate because of his asthma.

In a Sunday letter to Manhattan federal Judge Paul Engelmayer, attorney Lance Lazzaro requested that the 23-year-old rainbow-haired rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, be released from state prison early as he’s been complaining of “shortness of breath,” one of the symptoms of COVID-19.

Tekashi69 was sentenced in December to 24 months in prison after being convicted of nine federal crimes, including racketeering and drug charges, under a cooperation deal with the feds that forced him to testify against his former associates in the notorious New York City street gang Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. He is expected to complete his sentence on July 31.

