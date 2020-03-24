Tekashi 6ix9ine sued by Fashion Nova for $2.25M

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine sentenced to two years in prison
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Tekashi 6ix9ine is far from done with his legal problems.

The rapper, 23, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is being sued by Fashion Nova for $2.25 million after failing to fulfill his social media contract.

According to TMZ, Hernandez was paid an advance of $225,000 in October 2018 to promote the brand on his social media pages and through his music.

However, he was arrested and jailed two weeks later and thus unable to fulfill his duties. Hernandez allegedly never returned the money.

Fashion Nova’s lawsuit is just one of many issues the Nine Trey Gansta Bloods gang member will need to address when he is released early in August.

The “Stoopid” singer was facing charges for racketeering and more, with a penalty of decades in prison before flipping on his former crew and turning government witness, which led to a sentence of just two years.

Hernandez also faces a $150 million lawsuit from a woman, who filed under Jane Doe, who claims his order for a revenge shooting on the gang members who kidnapped him caused a stray bullet to hit her foot, leading to the loss of her retail job.

He is currently seeking to be released early from prison to home confinement due to asthma, bronchitis and sinusitis that put him at risk for coronavirus.

 

Source: Page Six

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....