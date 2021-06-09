‘Teflon’ Shot and Killed in Santoy, Hanover

One man was shot and killed by armed men in Santoy, Hanover, on Tuesday, June 8.

The deceased has been identified as 42-year-old Winston Porter, otherwise called ‘Teflon or Blacks’ a chef of Newtown district, in Orange Bay, Hanover.

Reports by the Green Island police are that about 12:30 pm, Porter was at a bar playing music, when a lone gunman walked into the establishment and opened fire hitting him.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Porter was transported to the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, where he was pronounced dead.