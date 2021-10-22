Teens Missing from St. Andrew Parish Church Home for Girls

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Reanna Dawson and 15-year-old Kadeen Newman both of the St. Andrew Parish Church Home for girls at Ellesmere Road, Kingston 10 who have been missing since Friday, October 15.

Reanna is of brown complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall and Kadeen is of dark complexion, stout build and about 142 centimetres (4 feet 8 inches) tall

Reports from the Half Way Tree Police are that about 11:30 p.m., Reanna and Kadeen were last seen in the Half Way Tree area. Reanna was dressed in a floral top and a jeans skirt while Kadeen was wearing a pink dress and a pair of pink slippers. They have not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Reanna Dawson and Kadeen Newman is being asked to contact the Half Way Tree Police at 876-926-8184-5, Police 119 emergency number of the nearest police station.