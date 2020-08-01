Teens Charged With Shop Breaking and Larceny in St. Ann

Eighteen-year-olds Demario Palmer and Highbera Randall both of Brown’s

Town, in St. Ann have been charged with Shop Breaking and Larceny following an incident at the

Brown’s Town Market in St. Ann on Saturday, July 11.

Reports are that about 7:00 p.m., the complainant securely closed her restaurant and went home.

She later returned to find that the restaurant was broken into. Police acting on information carried

out a search of both the accused men houses where a quantity of the stolen goods was recovered.

Both men were arrested and charged. Their court dates are being finalised.