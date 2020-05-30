Teens Charged for Murder, Gun Crimes

Two teens have been charged with gun crimes, one of them involving murder, in separate incidents in the Eastern Kingston police division.

Police charged a 16-year-old boy for murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following the death of 38-year-old Keron McLeod of Wild Street, Kingston on Sunday, April 26 about 3:15 p.m.

Meanwhile 19-year-old Oneal Roper, is charged in connection with a shooting last year July. Roper, otherwise called ‘Boyzie’, of Bryden Street, Kingston allegedly approached a man in Dunkirk, Kingston on July 27, 2019 about 7:45 a.m., and opened gunfire hitting him several times. Roper was charged for wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

A court date is being finalised for both accused.

