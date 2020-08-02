Teens charged for larceny from market

Two teenagers have been charged with stealing from a shop in the Brown’s Town
Market, St Ann.
They are eighteen-year-olds Demario Palmer and Highbera Randall both of Brown’s Town,
in the parish. They have been charged with shop breaking and larceny following an incident
at the Brown’s Town Market on Saturday, July 11.
Reports are that about 7:00 p.m., a vendor securely closed her restaurant and went home. She
later returned to find that the restaurant was broken into. Police acting on information carried
out a search of the houses of the accused men and found a quantity of the stolen goods..
Both men were arrested and charged. Their court dates are being finalised.