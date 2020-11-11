Teenagers Charged With Several Offences In St. Thomas

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaica News: Nineteen-year-old Remish Spence otherwise called ‘Knocks Age’ and a 17-year-old boy, both from 11 Miles, Bull Bay in St. Thomas have been charged in connection with an incident in their community on Wednesday, September 09, 2020.

They are charged with Shooting with Intent, Wounding with Intent and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

Reports from the Morant Bay Police are that about 10:18 p.m., both teens allegedly opened gunfire at the complainant while he sat in a friend’s yard. It is also alleged that the pair fired several shots at the complainant’s home, injuring a woman that was inside. She was assisted to the hospital where she was admitted for treatment.

On Saturday, October 31, both teens were arrested during a police operation in the community. They were subsequently charged after they were pointed out an identification parade.

Their court dates are being finalised.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....