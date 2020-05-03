Teenagers Charged with Larceny

Two teenagers were charged with breaches of the Larceny Act stemming from two separate incidents of break-ins which occurred on Friday, April 24 and Sunday, Apil 26 in Hanover and Kingston respectively.

Charged are a 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old Roniel Pusey, an auto mechanic of Liverpool Street, Kingston 4.

The 17-year-old boy was charged with Housebreaking and Larceny after several electronics that were reported stolen from a house in Pedro district in Hanover were found in his possession.

Meanwhile, Pusey was charged with Shop Breaking and Larceny after he was caught by Police officers with items stolen from an establishment on Moore Street in Kingston 4.

The court dates of the teenagers are being finalized.