Teenager Stabbed to Death in St Andrew

The St Andrew police have commenced an investigation into Saturday, February 12, stabbing death of a teenage boy at his home in Mount Ogle, St Andrew.

He has been identified as 19-year-old Tyshawn Williams, of Pound Road also in Mount Ogle.

Reports are that about 9:05am, Williams was at his home when neighbours overheard him shouting for help.

They went to investigate and discovered him lying in a pool of blood, with multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded teen was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead, and the scene processed.

