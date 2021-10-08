Teenager Shot and Killed, Another Shot and Injured, in Clarendon

Nineteen-year-old Tavane Witter, otherwise called ‘Fyer’ of Luddy Green District, Clarendon, was shot and killed, while another man was shot and injured in their community, by a lone gunman on Tuesday, October 5.
Reports from the police are that about 10:10 a.m., Witter and the other man were at a shop in the community, when they were ambushed by a man armed with a handgun.
The gunman opened fire, hitting both men, before making his escape on foot in the area.
The police were alerted, and upon arrival both men who were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds, were rushed to hospital, where Witter was pronounced dead, and the other man admitted in serious condition.

