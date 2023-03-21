Teenager Shot and Killed along Maxfield Avenue, Another Shot and Injured

A 18-year-old youth was shot and killed, and another shot and seriously injured along Maxfield Avenue, Kingston 13, on Sunday, March 19.
He has been identified as Comarsh Leslie, otherwise called ‘Daniel’ also of Maxfield Avenue.
Reports are that about 9:34pm, Leslie and the other man were standing along the roadway, when they were attacked and shot by armed men.
The wounded men were assisted to hospital, where Leslie was pronounced dead and the other man treated and admitted in serious condition.