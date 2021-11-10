Teenager Murdered, Two Women Shot and Injured, in Old Harbour Gun Attack

A teenage boy was shot and killed, and two women were shot and injured after armed men carried out a gun attack at their home in Bayshore Park, Old Harbour, St Andrew, on Tuesday, November 9.

The deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Lambert Anderson, of a Balkan drive address, in Bayshore Park, St Andrew.

Reports by the Old Harbour police are that about 1:25 am, Anderson and the two women were at home when men armed with high powered weapons forced their way inside the house and shot all three occupants to their upper bodies.

Residents in the community summoned the police and upon arrival, the three victims were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds and were brought to the hospital, where Anderson was pronounced dead, and the two female victims were admitted in serious condition.
 

