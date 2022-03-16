Teenager Killed in Westmoreland Bike Crash

The Westmoreland police have started an investigation surrounding the death of a teenage boy who died from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident along the Retirement main road in Bluefield, Westmoreland, on Sunday evening, March 13.

The deceased has been identified as 17-year-old Sheldon Bloomfield, of Whitehouse address also in Westmoreland.

Reports are that shortly after 4:15 pm, Bloomfield was riding his Suzuki motorcycle along a section of the roadway, when he collided with a motor car that was traveling in the opposite direction.

Bloomfield sustained injuries and was rushed to the Savanna-la-Mar hospital where he later died whilst undergoing treatment.

