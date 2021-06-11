Teenager Killed in Smithfield, Westmoreland

The Savanna-la-mar police have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of a 19-year-old youth, who was shot and killed at his home in Smithfield, Westmoreland, on Wednesday night, June 9.

The deceased has been identified as Amol Hilton, also of Smithfield district.

Reports by the police are that about 9:00 pm, the teen and other family members were at home, when armed men forced their way into the premises and shot him multiple times.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the scene was processed and the body of the teen removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.