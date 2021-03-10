Teenager Gangster Killed during Shootout with Police, in Rose Town, Kingston

The Independent Commission of Investigation (INDECOM), has commenced an investigation into the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old youth, during a shootout with the police in Rose Town, Kingston, on Tuesday, March 9.

The deceased has been identified as Jamari Thomas, who is said to be an active member of the Rose Town based Indiscipline Gang.

Reports by the police are that about 12:am, a team of officers were on patrol in Rose Town area, when they came under heavy gunfire from a group of armed men.

The lawmen took evasive actions and returned the fire, which developed into a shootout.

When the shooting stopped, the teenage boy was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.