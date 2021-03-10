Teenager Gangster Killed during Shootout with Police, in Rose Town, Kingston

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Independent Commission of Investigation (INDECOM), has commenced an investigation into the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old youth, during a shootout with the police in Rose Town, Kingston, on Tuesday, March 9.

The deceased has been identified as Jamari Thomas, who is said to be an active member of the Rose Town based Indiscipline Gang.

Reports by the police are that about 12:am, a team of officers were on patrol in Rose Town area, when they came under heavy gunfire from a group of armed men.

The lawmen took evasive actions and returned the fire, which developed into a shootout.

When the shooting stopped, the teenage boy was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....