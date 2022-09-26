Teenager Found with Bullets at School

A 15-year-old boy is scheduled to face court to answer to the charge of Illegal Possession of Ammunition following a seizure at a high school in Portmore, St. Catherine on Friday, September 23.
Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 2:30 p.m., the teen, who is a student at the school, was searched and two rounds of ammunition—one 9mm cartridge and one 5.56mm cartridge—were found. The Police were summoned and the boy was handed over to them.
He was subsequently charged however, his court date is not yet finalized.