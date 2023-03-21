Teenage Mason Killed in Clarendon

A 19-year-old mason was shot and killed in Bucknor’s district, Clarendon, on Friday, March 17.
He has been identified as Shandy Grant, of Sevens Road in May Pen, Clarendon.
Reports by the May Pen police are that about 10:27pm, Grant was at a shop in the community, where he was pounced upon by armed men who opened fire hitting him multiple times.
The police were summoned and upon arrival Grant was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
The scene was processed and he was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.