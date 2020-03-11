Teenage Knife Robber Arrested in Montego Bay

Latest Jamaica News, Montego Bay (McKoy’s News): Teenage Knife Robber Arrested A 19-year-old boy was arrested and charged by the Montego Bay Police, after he allegedly held up and robbed a man of his cellphone and cash amounting to $50,000 in Montego Bay, St James.

Facing charges of Robbery with Aggravation is Patrick Williams, otherwise called “Neil” a waiter of Retirement in Granville, St James.

Reports by the police are that Williams and another man allegedly held the victim at knife point and robbed him of cash and his cell phone.

A report was made to the police, and following an investigation Williams was picked up, and pointed out during an identification parade.

He is scheduled to appear in the St James Parish Court tomorrow.

