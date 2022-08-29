Teenage Girl Charged with Murder in Manchester

A 16-year-old girl has been charged with Murder following the killing of 20-year-old Chadane Harriott on Bethel Street in Manchester on Saturday, August 27.

Reports from the Mandeville Police are that about 6:45 p.m., Harriott, who was in a relationship with the teen, had a dispute, during which she used a knife to inflict a wound to his neck. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The teen was held by citizens and handed over to the police. She was subsequently charged and is awaiting court appearance.