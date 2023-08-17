Teenage Boy Held With Gun in Portmore

A 16-year-old boy is among several persons taken into custody in connection with the seizure of two illegal firearms, in separate incidents in Portmore, St Catherine, on Wednesday, August 16.
Reports by the Portmore police are that between 5:00 am, and 3:00 pm, an operation was conducted in the Gregory Park area, which resulted in eighteen persons being detained.
The 16-year-old boy of Watson Grove in Portmore was arrested and charged with illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition, after being held in Clarkes Lane with a .38 revolver and a 9mm cartridge.
Another man, 32-year-old Triston Morgan, of Walker Avenue in Portmore, was also arrested and charged, after he was held with a Browning 9mm pistol, fitted with a magazine containing six 9mm rounds.