Teenage Boy Charged for Stealing $75,000

The Westmoreland police have arrested two persons, including a 17-year-old boy, who is accused of breaking into a house in Fort Williams, Westmoreland, earlier this year, stealing cash amounting to over $75,000

 His co-accused has been identified as 29-year-old David Patrick, labourer of Whithorne, and he has been charged with Larceny and Burglary.

 Reports by the police are that about 9:00 p,m, the teen and Patrick went to a house in Fort William, and broke into the premises while the occupants were asleep.

They then proceeded to rob household items, and cash amounting to over $75,000.

An investigation was launched, and the teenage boy and Patrick were arrested and charged on Monday, October 25.

