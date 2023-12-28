Teen tourists stabbed in Grand Central Terminal in apparently random Christmas Day attack

We’re learning more about the man accused of attacking two teenage girls at a restaurant inside Grand Central Terminal.

A law enforcement sources tells CBS New York that the suspect, 36-year-old Stephen Hutcherson, has been arrested 13 times over more than 20 years, with 11 convictions.

Investigators say the girls, who are from South America, were stabbed while eating with their families on Christmas around 11:30 a.m.

They were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

The attack was random, we’re told.

Mayor Eric Adams talked about the incident on Tuesday.

“Any time you have incidents in these high-profile locations it sends the feeling of people don’t feel safe and that’s why we have to zero in and make the arrest as soon as possible and make sure we get those repeated offenders off our streets,” Adams said.

Hutcherson was taken into custody immediately and now faces several charges, including attempted murder.

 

 

SOURCE: CBS news

