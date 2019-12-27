Crime: Teen, Taxi Operator On Housebreaking And Larceny Charges

The Police have arrested and charged two persons for housebreaking and larceny committed in the Kingston West and St Elizabeth Divisions.

Both persons facing charges are a 16-year-old boy for break-in at a business place at the intersection of Spanish Town Road and West Street in Kingston. and 54-year-old Conroy Lawrence, a taxi operator of Fyffes Pen, St Elizabeth for larceny and house break-in. It is reported that on Monday, March 11, the complainant locked his establishment and left.

On his return, he found the locks to the establishment removed, the door open and grocery items and appliances removed from the store.

The teenager was later arrested on Wednesday, December 11 and subsequently charged on Saturday, December 21 following an interrogation.

He is to appear in court at a later date.

Meanwhile, Lawrence was charged after items suspected to be stolen from the complainant’s house on Levy Avenue in St Elizabeth on Monday, December 16 was discovered in his possession.

It is reported that Lawrence entered the house by breaking a window. He then removed a washing machine, clothes dryer, and a lawnmower.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.