Crime: Teen, Taxi Operator On Housebreaking And Larceny Charges

een, Taxi Operator On Housebreaking And Larceny Charges
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Police have arrested and charged two persons for housebreaking and larceny committed in the Kingston West and St Elizabeth Divisions.

 

Both persons facing charges are a 16-year-old boy for break-in at a business place at the intersection of Spanish Town Road and West Street in Kingston. and 54-year-old Conroy Lawrence, a taxi operator of Fyffes Pen, St Elizabeth for larceny and house break-in. It is reported that on Monday, March 11, the complainant locked his establishment and left.

On his return, he found the locks to the establishment removed, the door open and grocery items and appliances removed from the store.

The teenager was later arrested on Wednesday, December 11 and subsequently charged on Saturday, December 21 following an interrogation.

He is to appear in court at a later date.

 

Meanwhile, Lawrence was charged after items suspected to be stolen from the complainant’s house on Levy Avenue in St Elizabeth on Monday, December 16 was discovered in his possession.

It is reported that Lawrence entered the house by breaking a window. He then removed a washing machine, clothes dryer, and a lawnmower.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Please send us your Feedback, News Item, Confession, gossip or Dear Mckoy, Photos and/or Videos to our WhatsApp Number 1-876-353-1389 or Email [email protected]

Recent News
Crime: Teen, Taxi Operator On Housebreaking And Larceny Charges
Crime: Teen, Taxi Operator On Housebreaking And Larceny Charges
Crime: Graphic Artist On Fatal Shooting Charges
Crime: Graphic Artist On Fatal Shooting Charges
Offset Wants Many More Kids With Cardi B, Declares Andre 3000 Is His Biggest Inspiration
Offset Wants Many More Kids With Cardi B, Declares Andre 3000 Is His Biggest Inspiration
Crime: 24-Year-old Stabbed To Death On Christmas Day In Christiana, Manchester
Crime: 24-Year-old Stabbed To Death On Christmas Day In Christiana, Manchester
Crime: Fatal stabbing on christmas day in downtown kingston
Crime: Fatal stabbing on christmas day in downtown kingston
Police identify St. Ann women killed in crash
Police identify St. Ann women killed in crash

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....