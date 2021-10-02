Teen Fatally Stabbed in Kingston During Dispute Over Money

A teen was fatally stabbed, during a dispute over money at a community center in Dunkirk, Kingston yesterday (October 1).

He has been identified as Dominic Deer, 16, also known as “Papa Bear”, of McIntyre Villa. Kingston 16.

According to Elletson Road Police, Domonic and the other teen were allegedly involved in an altercation at 11:00 a.m.

The other teen allegedly demanded money from Domonic, and when the demand was not met, a knife was brought into play, which was used to stab the victim.

The police were summoned, and Domonic was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other teen is currently in the custody of the police.