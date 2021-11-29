Teen Shot to Death in Kingston

A sixteen-year-old boy was shot and killed by an unknown assailant in Craig Town, Kingston on Sunday, November, 28.

Dead is Tuwayne Lee, also known as ‘Tete,’ of Beckford Street in Kingston.

According to Denham Town Police, Lee was among a group of residents gathered beside the road around 10:05 a.m., when a lone gunman approached and opened fire, hitting him many times before fleeing.

The police were summoned and Lee was taken to the hospital and where he was pronounced dead.

