Teen Shot Dead, 3-y-o among Three Others Injured in Westmoreland

The police in Westmoreland are currently investigating the shooting death of a17-year-old male and the wounding of three others by gunmen in the parish on Thursday night.

A three-year-old girl is among those injured.

According to the Corporate Communications Unit, the incident began about 9:30 p.m., when gunmen attempted to set fire to a residence in Morass district, Whithorn. The residents of the house observed the gunman and alerted the authorities. Before escaping, the attackers opened fire on the house.

After the shooting, the four people were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds. They were rushed to the hospital, where the 17-year-old was pronounced dead.

The condition of the other victims was unknown.

More information will be provided later.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com