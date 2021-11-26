Teen Shot Dead, 3-y-o among Three Others Injured in Westmoreland

The police in Westmoreland are currently investigating the shooting death of a17-year-old male and the wounding of three others by gunmen in the parish on Thursday night.

A three-year-old girl is among those injured.

According to the Corporate Communications Unit, the incident began about 9:30 p.m., when gunmen attempted to set fire to a residence in Morass district, Whithorn. The residents of the house observed the gunman and alerted the authorities. Before escaping, the attackers opened fire on the house.

After the shooting, the four people were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds. They were rushed to the hospital, where the 17-year-old was pronounced dead.

The condition of the other victims was unknown.

More information will be provided later.