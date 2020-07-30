Teen Shot and Killed, JDF Soldier Wounded in Westmoreland

A teenager was shot and killed, and a JDF soldier wounded, after they were attacked by a group of armed men at a location in the parish of Westmoreland, on Tuesday, July 28.

The deceased has since been identified as 18-year-old Michael Blake, otherwise called ‘Engine’ unemployed of Fraser Street, Hartford, Westmoreland.

The soldier who has been treated at hospital is said to be a ranked JDF Private, who resides at Llandilo, also in Westmoreland.

Reports are that the JDF soldier went to visit relatives at Frazer Street in Hartford, when he heard gunshots comings from the vicinity of the house.

The soldier was approaching his motor car when he saw four men traveling on two motorcycles, and a bicycle, advancing towards him.

One man traveling on one the motorcycles brandished a handgun and fired several shots at the JDF officer, who managed to run into nearby bushes and escaped without being shot to death.

A report was made to the Whithorne police and a team from the station visited the scene and upon their arrival, Blake was seen lying along the roadway in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was taken to the Savanna la mar hospital where he was pronounced dead. The JDF soldier who was wounded while fleeing the scene also suffered a panic attack, and was also treated at hospital.