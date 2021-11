Teen Shot and Killed in Trelawny

Trelawny police are investigating the gunshot death of a teen on Friday along the Albert Town main road.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Raddine Keen .

According to reports, Keen was standing along the road with two friends waiting for his father around 3:30 p.m. when a Black Nissan motor car drove by.

The gunmen aboard then opened fire, hitting the teen multiple times.

Keen died on the spot.