Teen held with gun after robbery

A 17-year-old boy is now in Police custody following his arrest on suspicion of robbery with

aggravation and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident in

Balaclava, St. Elizabeth on Thursday, August 27.

Reports from the Balaclava Police are that about 2:50 p.m., the teen and another man

allegedly held up the cashier at a hardware store in the community and robbed her of a sum of

cash. The Balaclava Police responded swiftly to the alarm that was raised, and the teen was

later busted as he hid behind a bar in the area. When searched, a .38 revolver loaded with five

.38 rounds of ammunition was taken from him.

He remains in police custody as the investigation continues. His accomplice is being urged to

turn himself in immediately.