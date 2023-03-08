Teen Girl in Custody Following Death of Man in Kingston West

A 17-year-old girl is now in police custody following the death of 20-year-old Fitz Fuller, otherwise called ‘Bless’, of Golden Heights, Denham Town, Kingston 14 on Monday, March 6.
Reports are that about 10:00 p.m., the teen was walking along Last Street in Denham Town, Kingston 14, when she was allegedly attacked by Fuller. A confrontation occurred between the
two during which they both were injured. The police were summoned and both were taken to hospital where Fuller was pronounced dead and the teen treated and released.
An investigation was launched into the matter and the teen arrested. Lawmen continue to probe the incident.