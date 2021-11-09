Teen Girl Drowns in Rio Cobre River

The body of 14-year-old Demoya Jarrett was recovered from the Rio Cobre in St Catherine this morning (November 9).

The teen is suspected to have drowned.

Jarrett reportedly went swimming on Monday and experienced difficulty sometime after midday.

Attempts by police and the Jamaica Defense Force to retrieve the body early this morning were unsuccessful. However, local divers found the body of the teen after a futher search.

When the body was discovered, family members and residents who had gathered at the scene were thrown into mourning.