Teen Girl Charged for Larceny and Other Offenses

The St. Catherine North police arrested and charged a 15-year-old girl of Tryall Heights, Spanish Town, St. Catherine with House Breaking and Larceny, Receiving Stolen Property and Unauthorized Access to Computer Data on Thursday, April 13.
Reports are that between Wednesday, November 02, 2022, and Sunday, March 26, 2023, the teenager, along with another juvenile, gained unauthorized access to a house in her community and stole a bank card. The card was then used to make online purchases amounting to $567,000.00 JMD.
She was brought to the station on Wednesday and was charged after a question and answer session in the presence of her parents.
She is slated to appear in the St. Catherine Children’s Court on Monday, April 17, to answer the charges laid against her.